Why Patriots Trade Was NFL Draft Expert’s Favorite Of 2023 First Round

On its surface, the Patriots’ trade in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft wasn’t anything major. New England moved back three spots, from No. 14 overall to No. 17, and netted a fourth-round pick (No. 120).

But when you consider the totality of the trade, including the player the Patriots ultimately selected at No. 17 (Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez) and how the deal might position New England for additional moves on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft, one could argue it was a massive win for Bill Belichick and company.

In fact, ESPN’s Todd McShay did argue such after Round 1.

ESPN.com published a piece early Friday morning in which three NFL draft experts — including McShay — answered a variety of lingering questions. One question posed to the group: “What was your favorite trade up, down or for a player of the night?”

Here’s what McShay wrote:

I’m going with the New England Patriots trading down from No. 14 to No. 17 and then taking Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. You can’t tell me for a second that coach Bill Belichick didn’t consider that trading with the Steelers would block the division rival New York Jets from the last of the top-tier offensive tackles, since they were set to pick at No. 15. And the Pats landed a toolsy cover guy with great speed and size who we all thought would have been off the board in the top 10. Belichick loves draft day trades, and this one landed him my No. 8 prospect and an additional fourth-rounder while blocking a rival.

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones at No. 14 after their trade with New England. Jones became the fourth tackle selected — after Paris Johnson Jr. (Arizona Cardinals, No. 6), Darnell Wright (Chicago Bears, No. 10) and Peter Skoronski (Tennessee Titans, No. 11) — and the last until the Jacksonville Jaguars took Anton Harrison at No. 28.