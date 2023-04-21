Red Sox Leave Town To Take On Brewers After 11-5 Win Over Twins

The Red Sox finished their series against the Twins with an 11-5 win and will look to keep the momentum going as they leave town to open up a series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Sox got a great performance from Tanner Houck who went a career high seven innings, letting up only one run through six.

Boston will look to climb above .500 with Nick Pivetta expected to take the mound on Friday night against the Brewers.

