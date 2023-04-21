NBA Twitter Loses It After Joel Embiid ‘Pulls A Draymond Green’

The NBA just can’t seem to help itself from being the most unnecessarily dramatic league in sports.

On the same day Draymond Green will sit out the Golden State Warriors’ Game 3 matchup with the Sacramento Kings due to a suspension, the league saw yet another suspension-worthy move pulled by one of its stars.

It just happened to be the likely MVP this time, so no ejection or suspension.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, after going to the ground following a rebound attempt alongside Nic Claxton, watched the Brooklyn Nets center step over him à la Allen Iverson in 2001. With such an opportunity in front of him, Embiid decided to throw his leg up directly toward the groin of Claxton.

Embiid KICKS Nic Claxton after stepping over him ? pic.twitter.com/gsOzepO4lZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023

Naturally, the folks on NBA Twitter took the kerfuffle and ran with it.

His leg had to land somewhere in the air and Nic just happened to be in that spot what can ya do https://t.co/KVDCeIlDRV — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 20, 2023

So kicking someone, no ejection. Stepping on someone, ejection and suspension. pic.twitter.com/b40y4obcwb — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) April 20, 2023

Draymond Embiid WOW — Honk The Bobo (@ColeyMick) April 20, 2023

Wait Embiid pulled a draymond (2016) — Undrafteditis (@BigFaceMerchant) April 20, 2023

Draymond Green at home watching Embiid pic.twitter.com/rZeehn8wjs — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 20, 2023

Never change, NBA.