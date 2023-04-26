Red Sox Prospect Marcelo Mayer Hits Weirdest Two-RBI Single

There are plenty of ways to rack up a few RBIs, but Boston Red Sox infield prospect Marcelo Mayer discovered a new one.

New and very strange.

During Mayer’s first at-bat for the High-A Greenville Drive, the 20-year-old singled through the first and second base gap, plating home two runs. But the second run would’ve never scored had Mayer not benefited from an odd inability to locate the baseball by Hudson Valley catcher Antonio Gomez. Initially, Gomez failed to scoop a throw to the plate, but then with the baseball directly in front of him, he failed to find the ball in time before a second run — that was at first base before Mayer’s single — was able to score.

Watch Mayer’s incredibly odd two-RBI single here, courtesy of MLB Pipeline:

This inadvertent "hidden ball trick" on a single by @RedSox No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer led to a pair of runs scoring for the @GreenvilleDrive ?https://t.co/7fXQu26ELh pic.twitter.com/nDahnRgItq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 26, 2023

Mayer, who was selected fourth overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the Red Sox, is undergoing his second minor league season with the organization. He’s leading the Drive with 13 RBIs while hitting .269 with one home run and three doubles, going 14-for-52 to begin the season.

Won’t be easy competing with Mayer for the team’s lead in RBIs with luck working in his favor like this.