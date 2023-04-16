Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineups: Masataka Yoshida Returns, Triston Casas Sits

The Red Sox and the Angels will meet for Game 3 of their four-game series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

The matinee matchup will mark the return of Masataka Yoshida, who missed Boston’s last four games due to a hamstring injury. Yoshida will bat sixth and serve as the Red Sox’s designated hitter, which moves Justin Turner over to first base. Triston Casas will start Sunday’s game on the bench.

Garrett Whitlock will be on the bump for Boston in search of his first win of the season. The right-hander was roughed up in his 2023 debut last Tuesday, allowing five earned runs on eight hits — including three home runs — over five innings in Tampa Bay. Whitlock will be opposed by left-hander Reid Detmers, who allowed six earned runs on nine hits over 9 2/3 total innings across his first two starts of the year.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET, but Red Sox fans will be treated to a special event a half hour before the game begins. Members of Boston’s 2013 club will be on hand to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their World Series championship. All of the pregame action begins on NESN at noon.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Angels-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (7-8)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Kiké Hernández, CF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Yu Chang, SS

Garrett Whitlock, RHP (0-1, 9.00 ERA)