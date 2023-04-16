NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Target To Sign With Rival Dolphins

A veteran wide receiver previously linked to the Patriots on multiple occasions reportedly will sign with one of New England’s fiercest rivals.

Chosen — formerly known as Robbie — Anderson has agreed to a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple reports. Anderson had been on the open market since early March when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, who acquired him from the Carolina Panthers through a mid-season trade last year.

The Patriots evidently didn’t like Anderson enough to sign him at this stage in his career, but Bill Belichick and company were big fans of the Temple product’s game in years past. Anderson claimed New England tried to sign him in 2020 free agency and the Patriots reportedly eyed a trade for the 2016 undrafted free agent in the offseason leading up to the 2022 campaign. New England also apparently used Anderson as the NFL comp for wideout Tyquan Thornton, its second-round pick in last year’s draft.

The stint with the Dolphins will mark the second tour of duty in the AFC East for Anderson, who played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the New York Jets. The 29-year-old is set to compete for the No. 3 spot on Miami’s receiver depth chart behind the superstar duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.