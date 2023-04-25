Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Corey Kluber Seeks First Win Of Season

The Boston Red Sox will return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday night in hopes of earning a bounce-back win after Baltimore emerged victorious in the series opener.

Boston placed Yu Chang on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after the versatile infielder suffered a wrist injury during the 5-4 defeat one night prior. Enmanuel Valdez was called up for the second time in as many weeks, but will start Tuesday’s game on the bench. Christian Arroyo will take over at second base and bat eighth while Kiké Hernández starts at shortstop and bats fifth.

Corey Kluber will take the mound for the Red Sox in hopes of putting some early-season struggles behind him. The veteran right-hander has made four starts this season and allowed four or more runs in three of his four appearances.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Kyle Bradish, who is coming off a scoreless, six-inning start against the Washington Nationals last week.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

You can check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (12-12)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Jarren Duran, CF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C