Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops Series Finale Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles, 6-2, in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday.
The Red Sox fell back to .500 at 13-13, and the Orioles improved to 16-8 on the season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Tanner Houck was undefeated and built a case for himself as a full-time starter. He had a solid start to the final game of the three-game series, but the right-hander’s form slipped in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Orioles scored three runs to take a 4-1 lead. The Red Sox offense was shut down by Baltimore starting pitcher Tyler Wells, and the bullpen also prevented a potential comeback attempt from Boston. The Orioles continued to build their lead, but the Red Sox had a chance at a comeback in the top of the ninth inning. However, Félix Bautista got out of a jam with runners at first and second to prevent a late rally.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Ramón Urías had himself a day against the Red Sox pitching staff. The third baseman was 4-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.
— Cedric Mullins also had a multi-hit game against Boston. The center fielder was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run, and also stole his 10th base of the season.
— Masataka Yoshida seemed to get the Red Sox offense going with a second-inning home run. The solo shot was Boston’s lone bright spot on the afternoon.
UP NEXT ON NESN
The Red Sox get a day off before coming back to Fenway Park to take on the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. First pitch is scheduled at 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame coverage.