NFL Draft Best Bets: Bijan Robinson Lock For Top-10 Pick? Don't be surprised if a run on receivers starts early by Travis Thomas 3 hours ago

The NFL draft is one of the biggest events on the sports calendar outside of actual live games. As such, it has become wildly popular among bettors, especially those craving some football action.

Let’s examine three draft-related bets to make right now, and since this is a passing league, let’s start with the quarterback’s best friend: wide receiver.

(All betting lines via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total wide receivers drafted in the first round: over 3.5 (-125)

In the NFL you can?t win at the highest level without an elite QB and some electric targets for him to throw to. In this draft, there aren’t any dominant, once-in-a-lifetime, can’t-miss generational talents like we?ve seen in the past. I would argue, however, that this is a deep draft for wide receivers. Quentin Johnston is the big physical specimen, Zay Flowers is the speedy playmaker, Jordan Addison is the best slot/possession prospect, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most pro-ready and polished. Every one of these guys have flaws, ranging from size to durability concerns. Yet, seemingly every team in the league can use another weapon offensively due to the importance of scoring points.

Bijan Robinson top-10 pick (-110)

Gone are the old days where running backs were the cornerstone of your franchise. There used to be multiple thousand-yard workhorse backs who would carry the ball 35 to 40 times per game. Teams don?t invest money or draft capital in the position like that anymore. Nowadays, running backs need to still be bell cows but also must be capable pass catchers and stout in pass protection as well. That’s why I believe Robinson will be the exception to the rule in this draft because he can do it all. He’s a complete back and a home run hitter with his explosiveness. If you look at the back end of the top 10 in the first round, the Falcons, Bears and Eagles who pick Nos. 8, 9 and 10 could all use his services. Ultimately, his unique skill set and talent is undeniable.

Will Anderson, No. 5 overall pick (+330)

This close to the draft is when is the rumor mill starts to bubble over with speculation about risers and fallers in the first round. Will Anderson has heard it all so far. He has been projected to go as high as No. 2 or fall out of the top 10 altogether. This is where I see an opportunity to pounce into action. Barring trades, I cannot see a world in which Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks don?t take him at No. 5. First, Seattle has a plethora of draft capital after dealing quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver and can afford to fill out the roster in multiple areas via this draft. Secondly, they are all set at the QB position in the short term after re-signing Geno Smith, so there?s no pressure to draft that position. Finally, Carroll is a defensive-minded head coach who likely would not pass up a dynamic, versatile player like this. If there is some truth to the rumors that his stock is sliding, the Seahawks won?t let him slip by them.