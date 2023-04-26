Masataka Yoshida Continues Hot Streak, Puts Red Sox Level With Orioles

Yoshida extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday

Masataka Yoshida has been on fire over the past week.

The Boston Red Sox left fielder extended his hitting streak to seven games Wednesday with a second-inning home run off a Tyler Wells changeup. Check out the dinger below:

The homer had a 106 mph exit velocity and traveled 412 feet, according to Baseball Savant.

Yoshida was hitting 12-for-24 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs heading into Wednesday’s game against Baltimore in Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The 29-year-old has started to find his footing in Major League Baseball since his hamstring injury and has delivered multiple highlights, which have impressed his Boston teammates.

“Macho Man” celebrated with the home run dumbbells in the Red Sox dugout — a sight fans have started to get used to during Yoshida’s hitting streak.

The home run tied things up at one apiece. You can continue to watch Red Sox-Orioles on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
