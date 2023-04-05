Red Sox’s Triston Casas Working Toward This Goal In 2023

Triston Casas earned his spot on the Opening Day roster, getting his first year at the big league level with the Boston Red Sox.

Casas, 23, was among baseball’s highly-touted prospects before making his debut last season with the Red Sox, which began his brief 27-game preview of the Major League Baseball experience. The left-handed-hitting first baseman did crush five home runs and recorded 12 RBIs through that stretch, offering a preview of the power potential he has stored for the future.

Now, with a full official rookie campaign ahead, Casas is aiming to meet the expectations that have followed him up to this point, even establishing a bar to reach for himself.

“I think earning everybody’s respect has been my goal here and you do that by one, playing well, hitting, and two, being a good guy off the field,” Casas told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy Sports? ?Baseball Isn’t Boring? podcast. “Being accountable for your mistakes and getting along with the teammates and getting along means so many different things but at the end of the day just picking up each other and being there for one another is what I’ve been trying to work on.”

While Casas’ sample size last season was short, he showed plenty of potential and reason for anticipation in the minor leagues. Casas slashed .273/.481/.863 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles and 38 RBIs through 72 games played with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2022.

Casas initially began firing off his list of goals for the new year back in January during Red Sox Winter Weekend.

“My personal goal is to play 150-plus games,” Casas told reporters. “I think if I do that, I’ll win plenty of awards.”