Rob Gronkowski Offers Definitive Statement On NFL Retirement

Rob Gronkowski is ready to officially close the book on his storied NFL career.

The retired tight end told TMZ Sports over the weekend that there’s “no chance” he will resume his playing career.

“There’s no chance anymore,” the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said. “I’m happily retired.”

Gronkowski initially retired after winning a Super Bowl with the Patriots in the 2018 season, then returned one year later to play with Tom Brady in Tampa. After two seasons and one Super Bowl title with the Bucs, the 33-year-old retired again last offseason, then spent months dropping hints about another potential comeback.

The future Hall of Famer had long said he wouldn’t play for a quarterback other than Brady, however, so the latter’s choice to retire in February drastically lowered the odds of Gronk ever playing another NFL game. The four-time Super Bowl champ said he now keeps himself active by playing pickleball with his brothers, in addition to his various business ventures.

“I’m happily retired,” Gronkowski told TMZ. “I’m still competing, I’m still winning, so I don’t even need to go back to football.”

Though he lost his All-Pro form late in his career, Gronkowski was productive in his 11th and final NFL season, catching 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns for Tampa Bay in 2021. The Patriots have not had a tight end even top 650 yards since Gronkowski did so in 2018.