This Rumored Blockbuster Trade Sure Would Shake Up 2023 NFL Draft

There was a notable shift in NFL draft odds over the weekend, with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis now favored to go No. 2 overall Thursday night.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Houston Texans, current owners of the second pick, will select Levis. Another team could trade up to land the polarizing QB prospect. But it’s nevertheless the latest plot twist in what’s become an increasingly fascinating lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft.

So, which team might make a splash?

Well, Jaime Eisner, COO of The Draft Network, released his latest mock draft Sunday, with projections based on research, reports from people he trusts and information he’s heard. And he predicted the Vikings will jump all the way from No. 23 to No. 2 for Levis, citing “loud rumblings” that Minnesota is “very active” in trying to trade up for a quarterback.

Here’s what Eisner wrote regarding a potential draft-altering blockbuster:

Surprise! You may have seen the betting odds change for the No. 2 overall pick on Saturday, with Will Levis becoming the odds-on favorite. But I don’t think that’s because the Texans are taking him. I’ve heard loud rumblings that Minnesota is very active in trying to trade up for a quarterback and I think they will pull off a blockbuster here. Levis will succeed Kirk Cousins after the Vikings chose not to extend the latter beyond this season. There is a major disconnect between how fans and those inside the NFL view Will Levis. Don’t get me wrong, there are several people in the NFL who are uninterested in drafting Levis this high, but there are plenty who believe he is absolutely worth the cost with the upside to be the best passer in the class when it’s all said and done.

Whoa.