Jim Montgomery Praises Linus Ullmark’s ‘Spectacular’ Stops Vs. Panthers

The Game 4 performance of Linus Ullmark probably will be best remembered for his role in a third-period incident with Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, but the Bruins goaltender previously was pivotal in helping Boston build a commanding lead in its 6-2 victory.

Ullmark recorded a playoff career-high 41 saves on 43 shots before exiting Boston’s win with three minutes remaining after he dropped the gloves in hopes of entertaining Tkachuk. His early work fended off the Panthers, who recorded the first 10 shots of the game, and impressed Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and many teammates.

“They came with a really good push and he allowed us to weather the storm and start going back at them,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “That one where he dove across with his body in the first, I mean, that’s a goal, right? That’s a high-end save and he probably made four to six more of those kind.

“There was one glove save he made, too, on a rebound that was just spectacular, but he’s been doing that for us all year,” Montgomery continued. “It’s amazing how calm I am when I see scrambles in front of his net, because he’s calm.”

The Vezina Trophy favorite has started all four games for the Bruins this postseason with a .921 save percentage.