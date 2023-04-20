Tanner Houck Goes Career High Seven Innings, Red Sox Take Series Vs. Twins

The Sox were firing on all cylinders

The Red Sox finished up their series win the Minnesota Twins behind a solid outing from Tanner Houck who went seven innings in the 11-5 win.

The Sox got off to a hot start with a leadoff home run from Alex Verdugo. Later in the third, Boston blew the game wide open in a flurry of offense that lead to six runs.

Kiké Hernandez continued to produce, going 3 for 5 and Masataka Yoshida finally got his bat going with two hits and an RBI on the day.

