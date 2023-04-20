Tanner Houck Goes Career High Seven Innings, Red Sox Take Series Vs. Twins

The Red Sox finished up their series win the Minnesota Twins behind a solid outing from Tanner Houck who went seven innings in the 11-5 win.

The Sox got off to a hot start with a leadoff home run from Alex Verdugo. Later in the third, Boston blew the game wide open in a flurry of offense that lead to six runs.

Kiké Hernandez continued to produce, going 3 for 5 and Masataka Yoshida finally got his bat going with two hits and an RBI on the day.

