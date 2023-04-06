Potential First-Round Edge Rusher Reportedly Visiting Patriots

Edge rusher isn’t widely viewed as one of the New England Patriots’ top 2023 draft needs. But they’re reportedly taking a closer look at a first-round prospect at the position.

Georgia’s Nolan Smith took a top-30 visit to New England on Thursday, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC Houston.

Smith is undersized at 6-foot-2, 238 pounds, but he was a fantastic defender for the national champion Bulldogs and put on a dazzling display at the NFL Scouting Combine. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash — which would have been a stellar time for a wide receiver or cornerback — ranked in the 99th percentile among edge rushers, per Mockdraftable, as did his 1.52-second 10-yard split. His 128-inch broad jump and 41 1/2-inch vertical both were in the 95th percentile or higher.

On the field, Smith was a two-year starter for a Georgia defense that’s produced a slew of top-tier prospects in recent years. He had 4 1/2 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception in 14 games in 2021, then had three sacks and 7 1/2 TFLs through eight games last season before tearing his pec and missing the rest of the year.

The Patriots boasted a much deeper pass rush last season than they had in 2021, thanks in large part to the emergence of third-year pro Josh Uche as a legitimate threat opposite perennial Pro Bowler Matthew Judon. Uche is entering a contract year, however, and Judon turns 31 this summer. Bolstering that position group through the draft would be a logical move for New England.

Smith doesn’t have the size the Patriots typically look for in their edge rushers, but his measurables aren’t too dissimilar to Uche’s. The 2020 second-round pick measured in at 6-1, 245 at his pre-draft combine, with 33 5/8-inch arms that are an inch longer than Smith’s.

If the Patriots want Smith — and it’s important to note that bringing a player in for a visit doesn’t necessarily mean the team has legitimate interest — they’d likely need to use a first-round pick to land him. That would prevent them from addressing their weaknesses at offensive tackle, cornerback or wide receiver with that premium selection. They currently own the 14th overall pick.