Timberwolves Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Play-In Game Online, On TV

NBA Play-In Tournament action starts in the Western Conference on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers dealt with their fair share of adversity throughout the regular season, navigating an early injury to Anthony Davis to begin the year, which left star LeBron James to guide a lackluster supporting cast in a severely underwhelming Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves did themselves no justice entering this matchup. Before ending the regular season, teammates Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson sparked an in-game fight. Then forward Jaden McDaniels suffered a hand fracture after punching a wall in frustration. Both Gobert — due to suspension — and McDaniels — due to injury — will sit out the play-in contest.

Los Angeles is an 8.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, prior to tipoff.

The winner will secure a first-round playoff spot against the Memphis Grizzlies while the loser will face either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder in a final do-or-die play-in matchup.

Here’s how to watch the Timberwolves-Lakers play-in game online and on television:

When: Tuesday, April 11 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT