Watch Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi Score Garbage Goal On Man Advantage

Tyle Bertuzzi does it again for the Bruins.

Bertuzzi knotted the game at one when he scored his third goal of the postseason on Boston’s first power play opportunity of Game 6. Bertuzzi passed the puck to Charlie McAvoy and skated to the front of the net, where he collected the Brad Marchand rebound on his knees and beat Panthers’ goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for the game-tying tally.

The Bruins found themselves chasing the score early in the first when Florida defenseman Brandon Montour scored his third goal of the playoffs.

The Bruins can close out the series and eliminate the Panthers with a win. You can watch the game live on NESN.