What Red Sox’s Zack Kelly Told Alex Cora After Scary Elbow Injury

Injury was added to insult for the Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Zack Kelly was at the center of a scary scene in the fifth inning of Boston’s 9-7 loss in Tampa Bay. On the 23rd pitch of his outing in relief of starter Chris Sale, Kelly threw a changeup and immediately went into a crouch while holding his elbow. Kelly, who underwent surgery in May 2020 to repair a torn UCL, was visibly emotional as he exited Tropicana Field.

Speaking with the media after the game, Kelly pulled back the curtain on his injury and revealed what he told Red Sox manager Alex Cora after going down.

“The last five or six pitches I threw, I felt it a little bit more,” Kelly told reporters. “That one, I just started turning the changeup over and didn’t really feel like I could turn it over like I’m used to.

“I told (Cora) after, I just tried to get through the inning and didn’t want to quick-start anybody in the bullpen. Unfortunately, I just couldn’t do it.”

Kelly didn’t want to assume the severity of the injury, but it feels all but certain he’s bound for the injured list. A roster move likely is on the horizon for the Red Sox, who welcomed a pitcher back from injury Tuesday when Garrett Whitlock made his season debut.

Boston will try to avoid a sweep Thursday when it wraps up its four-game set with the Rays. NESN’s full coverage of the finale begins at noon ET.