Why Kutter Crawford Was Demoted By Red Sox, Not Moved To Bullpen

Many were surprised by who the Red Sox chose to be the odd man out when Boston needed to make an active roster spot for Garrett Whitlock.

Prior to Whitlock making his season debut Tuesday night in Tampa Bay against the Rays, the Red Sox optioned Kutter Crawford to Triple-A Worcester. The move was made two days after Crawford provided one of the sharper starting pitching performances on Boston’s season to date: five innings of one-run ball in a winning effort against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Furthermore, there were a few members of Boston’s bullpen who some thought were more logical candidates to give up their roster spot to Whitlock. But prior to Tuesday’s loss at Tropicana Field, Alex Cora explained why the Red Sox demoted Crawford instead of shifting him to a relief role.

“I do believe that with where we’re at right now, 10 games in the season, this is the best we can do,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “We made a decision roster-wise 10 days ago and to make other decisions based on moving a kid (Crawford) to the bullpen and sacrificing our roster doesn’t make sense. We trust the guys who are here. We do believe that, even with struggles, there are guys here who we feel like can do the job.”

Cora stressed the importance of keeping Crawford stretched out as a starter and expressed confidence that the 27-year-old will be back in the big leagues at some point this season. When that call-up occurs is tough to project, as the Red Sox still are awaiting the returns of James Paxton and Brayan Bello.