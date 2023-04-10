What Tyler Bertuzzi Noticed About Bruins ‘Right Away’ After Trade

After leaving the only NHL organization he had ever known, it didn’t take any time for Tyler Bertuzzi to realize what the Bruins were all about.

Bertuzzi, who played the first six-plus seasons of his career in Detroit, was traded by the Red Wings to Boston ahead of the NHL trade deadline in early March. The 28-year-old went from a bottom-10 club to a team on a historic run, one that reached rarified air Sunday night in Philadelphia.

With a 5-3 victory over the Flyers, the Bruins set a new record for the most wins in a single NHL season. Bertuzzi, who was on board for nearly a quarter of those triumphs, reflected on his first impression of the Black and Gold following their historic tilt.

“I came a little bit later in the season, but right away I could sense the urgency, leadership and the will to win,” Bertuzzi told reporters, per The Athletic. “It’s been a fun ride so far.”

The ride has a chance to become even more fun for the Bruins, who are primed to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup playoffs. However, Jim Montgomery and his players aren’t even thinking about the idea of playing in June. Instead, they’re focusing on what’s right in front of them — an approach that hasn’t failed Boston this season, to say the least.

Bertuzzi and the Bruins can make history again Tuesday night when they host the Capitals, as a win over Washington would signal a new single-season points record.