76ers Coach Still Confident Despite Debilitating Loss to Celtics

The Boston Celtics evened their best-of-seven series with the Philadelphia 76ers when they dominated Game 2 at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

Despite the loss, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said neither team would be affected by one loss in a seven-game series.

“If one loss shook their confidence, and I hope it did, then I feel pretty confident,” Rivers said postgame, per league-provided video. “I don’t think either team goes in Game 3 with any lack of confidence. I think we have it, and so do they. I think that’s how this series is going to be played.”

The Celtics pressured the Sixers all game, even though Game 2 saw the return of Philadelphia forward Joel Embiid from a knee injury. Rivers said he wasn’t expecting much from the MVP.

“(He was) rusty early on. Later, I thought he got a rhythm a couple of times. I thought we were out of rhythm as well,” Rivers explained. “But, we expected that. We knew there was going to be some growing pains bringing him back in. So, I’m glad we got it out of the way today.”

Embiid logged 27 minutes, scored 15 points in his return, and told reporters he believes he should be fine going forward. Rivers echoed the power forwards thoughts.

“I thought he moved fine,” River said. “I thought there were several times that he had matchups that he was looking to pass especially early in the game. He’s really trying to defer; we really don’t want him to do that, but I get it; you know I’m not that concerned by it.”