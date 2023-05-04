76ers Star Joel Embiid Explains Decision To Play Game 2 Vs. Celtics

BOSTON — Joel Embiid was the biggest mystery for the 76ers heading into Game 2 against the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Considering Philadelphia had already pulled the carpet out from underneath Boston’s feet in Game 1, the 76ers had all more reason to sit the newly-honored league MVP for at least another 48 minutes before calling upon his return, right? Wrong. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers clarified before Game 2 that as soon as Philadelphia’s medical team gave Embiid the green light, he’d play.

And the six-time All-Star himself supported that decision following Boston’s 121-87 victory at TD Garden.

“I felt pretty good to play and I could help the team defensively and offensively,” Embiid said. “… I just felt like being up 1-0 and having the chance to go up 2-0 against this type of team, I knew they were gonna come at us and I expected it. But you never know, anything could happen.”

Similar to Philadelphia’s first-round series with the Brooklyn Nets, Embiid wasn’t at full strength, but was certainly more than serviceable on the floor. The 29-year-old finished with `15 points off nine shot attempts, grabbed just three rebounds but also recorded a game-leading five blocks by himself to Boston’s eight as a team.

“If I were to come back Game 3, I’ll be rusty and not myself,” Embiid. “But I felt like I just got this out of the way. Disappointed about the loss but that’s a step toward getting back to myself. Obviously, I got a lot of work to do.”

Again, there wasn’t any reason to rush Embiid’s return with the 76ers already taking away the early home-court advantage from the Celtics in Game 1. With Embiid clearly a distance from fully recovered, he ensured that there were no excuses for his performance being hindered by his previously injured right knee.