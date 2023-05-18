Aaron Judge Mocks Cheating Suspicions With On-Field Celebration

Major League Baseball isn’t expected to pay much attention to Aaron Judge’s recent mini-controversy, and the Yankees star himself clearly isn’t taking it seriously either.

Judge was the subject of cheating suspicions Monday night when he obliterated a 462-foot home run to center field in Toronto after taking a few glances toward the Yankees dugout. The 2022 American League MVP didn’t appear to be trying to steal Blue Jays signs and he later explained he was looking over to his teammates to see who was still chirping after manager Aaron Boone was ejected minutes prior.

Under the belief he’s not guilty of any wrongdoing, Judge had some fun with the incident Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. After bouncing a third-inning single up the middle, Judge covered up his eyes as he turned to the Yankees dugout to celebrate his knock.

Aaron Judge is covering his eyes in his new hit celly pic.twitter.com/tzUoSzuVlX — Talkin? Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

Toronto ultimately received the last laugh Wednesday, as Judge’s single was one of only three hits New York collected in a 3-0 loss to its American League East rival north of the border. But as far as the superstar slugger is concerned, don’t expect any sort of punishment to come down from the league’s offices in wake of Monday’s odd incident.