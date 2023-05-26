Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins, Make Receiver Free Agent

In the end, DeAndre Hopkins didn’t get traded this offseason. But he will play for a new team in 2023.

The Arizona Cardinals on Friday officially released the superstar receiver following months of trade rumors. Hopkins, who’ll turn 31 on June 6, now is free to sign with any team.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Whichever team signs the five-time Pro Bowler will be getting one of the NFL’s best receivers, despite his age and injury history.

He topped 1,000 receiver yards in six of his first 10 NFL seasons, including three campaigns of over 1,400 yards. After missing the first six games of the 2022 season due to a suspension, Hopkins still finished the campaign with 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

