Celtics-Heat Game 7 Referee Assignment Bodes Well For Boston

Momentum and home-court advantage might not be the only factors on the Celtics’ side Monday night at TD Garden.

The referee assignment for Eastern Conference finals Game 7 could give Boston fans even more confidence in the Green’s chances of completing a historic comeback against the Miami Heat. Scott Foster is the crew chief for the series finale, while Tony Brothers was tabbed as the referee and John Goble was called on for umpiring duties.

Heat fans probably aren’t thrilled about the Foster and Brothers assignments, specifically. As Yahoo Sports’ Ball Don’t Lie Twitter account pointed out Monday morning, Miami was a combined 0-10 in games handled by Foster and Brothers in the regular season. Boston, on the other hand, carried a 7-2 record into the 2023 playoffs.

This marks the second game of the series for both Brothers and Foster. The former reffed Game 3, which the Heat won by 26 points at Kaseya Center. Foster handled the next contest in South Beach, which the Celtics won by 17 to kickstart their comeback.

Speaking of referees, the NBA’s latest Two-Minute Report only added to the improbability of Boston’s season-saving Game 6 win. The league on Sunday revealed two crunch-time calls went against the Celtics before Derrick White beat the buzzer to push the series to a Game 7.