Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Calls Out Kevin Hart After Game 7 Victory Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics put the Philadelphia 76ers away behind a huge clutch performance from Jayson Tatum in Game 7 on Sunday, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals once again.

With the threat of a much-anticipated follow up to Boston’s NBA Finals appearance last year, the Celtics pulled away with a dominant 112-88 victory, which Tatum had a major (and historic) helping hand in snagging. Tatum scored an record-setting 51 points — the most ever scored in a Game 7 — and even called out Philadelphia native and longtime 76ers fan Kevin Hart.

“We beat the Sixers today, I got a special shoutout to Kevin Hart,” Tatum said, as seen on ESPN’s walk-off interview. “I want him to answer my phone call after today. No hard feelings.”

Likely crumbling like Doc Rivers and the 76ers did after having a 3-2 series lead, it’s unlikely Hart will answer any upcoming phone calls from the Celtics star, but can you blame him?

Tatum put on a clinic, shooting 17-of-28 from the field while also collecting 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the series-clincher. The 25-year-old also became the first player ever to record a 50-point performance in the regular season, playoffs and All-Star Game, all in the same campaign, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“It felt great,” Tatum explained. “This is a back-and-forth series. Obviously, I didn’t play well in the first half last game. And I was just happy to get another opportunity to bounce back, and come back home.”

With Boston’s back against the wall, Tatum rose to the occasion when it mattered most, carrying that same momentum that helped him rise from a brutal Game 6 to outscore Philadelphia, 16-13, in the series-saving win on Thursday.