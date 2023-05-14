Celtics-Heat Series: Full Schedule For Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will take yet another trip to the Eastern Conference finals after demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden.

It will be the fifth appearance for the Celtics in the conference finals in the last seven seasons and they will see a familiar opponent there with the Miami Heat awaiting them. The two sides collided on that stage a season ago with the Celtics winning the series in seven games to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Celtics will have homecourt advantage in the best-of-seven series, which is slated to kick off Wednesday. Here’s the full breakdown of when the Eastern Conference finals will take place:

Game 1: Heat at Celtics — Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Heat at Celtics — Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 3: Celtics at Heat — Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 4: Celtics at Heat — Tuesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5, if necessary: Heat at Celtics — Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. (TBA)

Game 6, if necessary: Celtics at Heat — Saturday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 7, if necessary: Heat at Celtics — Monday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

It’s been a Cinderella run to this point for the eighth-seeded Heat, who upset the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks to get another shot at the Celtics. Boston and Miami evenly split its four-game regular-season series.