Joe Mazzulla Labels This Celtics Player As ‘Momentum Guy’

The Celtics’ offseason trade for Sixth Man of the Year award winner Malcolm Brogdon was a game-changer, but the emergence and development of Derrick White has been just as impactful for Boston.

White proved that yet again in Boston’s series-tying victory against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

White, who averaged just 8.5 points on 31% from 3-point range in last year’s NBA playoffs, recorded his sixth game in double figures this postseason and his third-quarter contributions proved pivotal. It led Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla to praise the 28-year-old guard, who finished with Boston’s second-best rating in Game 2 at plus-23.

“I think the guys have a great awareness to momentum, in general. And I think momentum is such a huge part to the playoffs and games, and it’s constantly shifting back and forth,” Mazzulla told reporters, per CLNS Media. “D-White is on the list of our momentum guys, one or two plays he makes really helps our team. Each guy has the gifts to do that and so those plays throughout the game just kind of help us.”

White’s momentum-building skillset was on display at various points, but it was most glaring in the third quarter when the Celtics outscored the Sixers 35-16. White scored 10 of his 15 points in the period as he and Brogdon took turns hitting 3-pointers, ultimately propelling the Green on a 19-5 scoring run in the final four minutes of the period. It extended Boston’s 13-point lead to 27 entering the fourth quarter and ultimately put the game away.

Derrick White making things happen



C's have their biggest lead of the night pic.twitter.com/lV2i3LmJMV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2023

White had another under-the-radar momentum play in the second quarter when his hustle for an offensive rebound granted Al Horford an open 3-pointer. Horford’s basket with less than five minutes left in the first half provided Boston its largest lead of the game.