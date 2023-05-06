Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Has Unique Way Of Channeling His Focus

More often than not, athletes and coaches are criticized for things on and off the court, field or ice, whether it’s good or bad. And for that reason, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has kept a very unique focusing mechanism on the down low from the public.

Mazzulla allowed Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe in on the secretive ritual — jiu-jitsu training.

Mazzulla explained to Himmelsbach that the world of martial arts began as a child and continued throughout his life before pausing when he became an assistant coach with the Celtics in 2019.

However, the training was reignited when Boston named Mazzulla as Ime Udoka’s replacement as head coach of the Celtics.

“It was important to have something where I was being coached every day, where I was being challenged, so I could use that to help my leadership,” Mazzulla said. “I thought it was very important to get back into it as fast as I could.”

Jiu-jitsu allows Mazzulla to work on mental focus while training, along with breathing, competition and even defeat.

“The mat brings an awareness, a humility, and a level of discomfort and being challenged that really benefits me,” Mazzulla told Himmelsbach. “You have to go to places to lose in order to win. Because of my inexperience, it?s where I go to lose.”