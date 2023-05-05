Red Sox-Phillies Delayed Due To Scary Incident In Boston Bullpen

Those in attendance at Citizens Bank Park were subject to a scary scene just seconds into the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies’ series opener on Friday night.

The opening frame of the three-game set in Philly was delayed just three pitches in, as a spectator fell into the Red Sox bullpen from an elevated surface on the concourse. The initial news of the fan injury was reported by Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post and Ian Browne of MLB.com.

It was apparent something was wrong when Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado exited the bullpens at Citizens Bank Park and motioned toward the dugout for medical personnel. As players gathered on the field there was no initial information on the incident, just scenes of the stacked bullpens and a crowd gathering near the stairs. Red Sox relievers John Schreiber and Kaleb Ort were shown in the bullpen visibly shaken by the incident.

After a few minutes, the fan was transported down the stairs and onto a cart where he could be taken to a local medical facility. The fan was responding to medical personnel and had movement in all extremities.

Additional information will be provided via NESN’s broadcast when it becomes available.