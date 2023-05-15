Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Officiating Report Stemming From Game 6

The Philadelphia 76ers worked at a disadvantage in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics, according to a report regarding the officiating.

The report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski suggested there was a disparity with 13 errors working against Philadelphia in comparison to four that disadvantaged Boston. With Game 6 ending in a 95-86 final score, it’s obvious to assume perhaps officiating had some impact in possibly propelling the C’s to the finish line and keeping their season alive, right?

Well, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t necessarily agree with that notion after Boston punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference finals with a Game 7 win over the 76ers on Sunday evening at TD Garden.

“I saw it, yeah. Honestly, we both shot seven free throws in the first half, so I really don’t think it was that big of a deal,” Mazzulla explained, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I think because of the reports or whatever the case may be, it seems louder. You see the report, you go out in the game, they make three calls and it’s like, ‘Yup, see.’ And that just wasn’t the case.”

Mazzulla added: “I thought it was a well-officiated game.”

Before both teams met for the do-or-die matchup in Boston, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t challenge the findings of the report, referencing several no-calls he believed hampered Philadelphia’s chances in Game 6, which ultimately gave the Celtics new life.

“It was disappointing to see, honestly,” Rivers told reporters.