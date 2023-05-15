Celtics Notes: What Propelled Third-Quarter Surge In Game 7 Win

“I felt like our spacing let us down (in the first half). I felt like our shot selection let us down early,” Mazzulla said. “They got some transition opportunities and when they’re allowed to get out in and transition, it’s harder to stop them in the half court. So credit to our defense for continuing to just play regardless of our offensive outcome. And then once we fixed our spacing and our intentionality on offense, that’s kind of where we broke through.”

The Celtics got red-hot from long range, too. Consecutive 3-pointers from Brown and Tatum gave the Celtics a 15-point lead midway through the quarter. The rout was on. They made eight triples in the 12-minute span, shooting 66% from beyond the arc in the period.

Here are more notes from Celtics-76ers Game 7:

— A frustrated Mazzulla had an emotional message for the Celtics just 1:51 into the second quarter as he led the huddle after a questionable foul call on Derrick White. The Green proceed to answer Mazzulla’s challenge with a Celtics 16-6 run over the next six-plus minutes.

“Yeah, just building awareness to how the games going,” Mazzulla said of his message. “I think in a game like that the guys are so focused on playing hard because they want to win that you lose sight of the reality sometimes. … So just building an awareness like, ‘Hey, here’s really how the game is going. We got to shift it. We got to shift the momentum. We have to get it back.’ And the guys did that.”

— The 76ers got off to a great start behind, as we all expected, veteran P.J. Tucker. Tucker, with the Celtics daring him to shoot given their defensive coverages, scored a team-high 11 points in the first quarter. He hadn’t scored more than nine points in a game this postseason and the 11 points doubled his average in the series. Essentially, while Philadelphia’s six-point first-quarter lead wasn’t ideal for Boston, Tucker’s contributions never were going to be a lasting game-changer. He finished the contest with the same 11 points.

— While Al Horford was on the front lines against Embiid, Celtics players credited Mazzulla for his game plan in stopping the big man. It marked the second time in six games the Celtics held Embiid to 15 points, doing so in his Game 2 return as well. Philadelphia was 0-2 in those contests.

“I was out there trying to fight for my life,” Horford told reporters, per MassLive’s Brian Robb, after Embiid scored five of his 15 on free throws.