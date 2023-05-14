Celtics Release Hype Video For Game 7 Matchup With 76ers

The Celtics and the 76ers will battle for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The longtime rivals’ best-of-seven, second-round series will conclude with a winner-take-all Game 7. Philadelphia had a chance to eliminate Boston and advance Thursday evening, but it wasn’t able to pull out a Game 6 victory in its own building.

Roughly six hours before tipoff of the high-stakes showdown, the Celtics released a hype video through their official social media channels. The video is bookended by soundbites from Jaylen Brown, who implored Green Teamers to take their energy to another level for Game 7.

It all comes down to this: Game 7 #BeatPHILA pic.twitter.com/nO3fnlDmSw — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 14, 2023

Celtics fans should feel confident about Boston’s chances of securing a second straight victory over Philadelphia. The C’s are 6-1 in Game 7s since Marcus Smart, the organization’s longest-tenured player, arrived to Boston in 2014.

The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to play the Miami Heat, who knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1 before taking down the New York Knicks in six games in the conference semifinals.