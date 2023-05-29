Celtics Superstitious In This Respect For Monumental Game 7 Vs. Heat

BOSTON — The Celtics aren’t looking to stray away from what has worked well for them in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, especially in the uniform department.

Call the Celtics superstitious as they will wear their traditional road green jerseys for the winner-take-all contest on their home parquet floor.

Whether it is believed that the road jerseys bring Boston good luck, the Celtics’ fortunes in this series have dramatically changed since putting on the uniform. They started donning the road threads in Game 4 and haven’t worn a different jersey for any game since as they climbed out of a 3-0 series deficit.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the Celtics also rocked their traditional road jerseys for closeout wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks in their two prior series and are 7-1 this postseason when they choose to go with that attire. Boston is 4-7 when wearing any of their other jerseys this year in the playoffs, per Forsberg.

The Celtics are trying to become the first team in NBA history to ever win a playoff series after being down 3-0. And as they look to make history Monday night, they certainly aren’t taking any chances when it comes to their uniform selection.

Tipoff for the monumental Game 7 with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.