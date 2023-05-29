Celtics Confirm Malcolm Brogdon’s Status Ahead Of Game 7 Vs. Heat

BOSTON — The Celtics will have their full rotation available for Game 7.

The Celtics announced Malcolm Brogdon would be available prior to their do-or-die Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat, as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year will make his return after being limited to just eight minutes in Game 5 and missing Game 6.

Brogdon reportedly suffered a partial tear in the tendon from his right elbow to forearm in the series opener against the Heat back on May 17 in Boston. The injury has had a clear effect on his play, with Brogdon shooting 12-of-36 from the field (33%) and making just 3-of-16 attempts from 3-point range in the series.

His return will allow the Celtics to open up a more consistent rotation to what they have used throughout the playoffs, with less of a load being placed on Marcus Smart and Derrick White offensively.

The Heat will also have Gabe Vincent in the lineup, who played in Game 6 after missing Game 5 with a sprained ankle.

The Celtics and Heat meet with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line and will tipoff at 8:30p.m. ET on Monday night.