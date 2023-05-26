Celtics Teammates Praise ‘Beast’ Marcus Smart For Game 5 Effort

Celtics guard Marcus Smart put his imprint on Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals just seconds into the contest.

It was a tone-setting performance from Smart, who stripped Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo on the very first possession of the game and dove on the floor to corral the loose ball as Smart continuously energized the Celtics in a resounding 110-97 victory at TD Garden on Thursday night.

“Obviously, I think it started in that first quarter. First play on defense, Smart diving on the floor, getting out in transition,” Jayson Tatum told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “That was contagious. Smart played his (expletive) off tonight.”

That wasn’t the end of it from Smart. He finished with 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go along with three rebounds, two assists and an eye-popping five steals. Smart knocked down two of his four 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Celtics got off to a lightning-quick start with a 20-5 run.

And the double-digit lead held up thanks to the superior defensive effort of Smart. In the second quarter, Smart had another defining moment when he cleanly stripped Kyle Lowry and took off the other way, which led to another bucket with Al Horford finishing a put-back dunk off Smart’s missed layup.

Along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown praised how Smart took it to another level to lead the charge of a supporting cast that gave the Celtics a vital lift.

“A lot of big guys stepped up. Grant Williams has been playing really well, Derrick White on both sides of the ball and Smart was just a beast tonight,” Brown told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “I don’t know what game y’all guys was watching, but Marcus on both sides of the ball was incredible tonight. It was a great performance from him.”