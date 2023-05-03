Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

Philadelphia owns a 1-0 series lead

by

3 hours ago

The Celtics and the 76ers on Wednesday night will meet at TD Garden for the second game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Thanks to a game-high 45 points from James Harden, Philadelphia was able to win Monday night’s series opener in Boston without the services of Joel Embiid. Embiid, who was named NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, is in line to play in 76ers-Celtics Game 2, which would mark his first game action since April 20.

Jayson Tatum and company are an 8-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday night’s primetime tilt. The total is set at 217.

Here is all of the viewing information for 76ers-Celtics Game 2.

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

More NBA:

76ers’ Joel Embiid Confident In Making Difference Vs. Celtics In Game 2
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton
Previous Article

Resetting Patriots’ Depth Chart With 2023 Draft Class Now Aboard
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel
Next Article

Mike Vrabel Voted Into Patriots Hall Of Fame Over Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells

Picked For You

Related