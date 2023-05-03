Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online, On TV

The Celtics and the 76ers on Wednesday night will meet at TD Garden for the second game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Thanks to a game-high 45 points from James Harden, Philadelphia was able to win Monday night’s series opener in Boston without the services of Joel Embiid. Embiid, who was named NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season Tuesday, is in line to play in 76ers-Celtics Game 2, which would mark his first game action since April 20.

Jayson Tatum and company are an 8-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday night’s primetime tilt. The total is set at 217.

Here is all of the viewing information for 76ers-Celtics Game 2.

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT