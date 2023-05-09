Colts Owner Jim Irsay Warns NFL Teams About Contacting Andrew Luck

Even with Indianapolis drafting its quarterback of the future last month, Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t want any other NFL teams to contact the organization’s quarterback of the past.

Irsay sent a warning shot to the league Sunday night on social media after learning the Washington Commanders reportedly reached out in 2022 to gauge if Andrew Luck had any interest in returning to the NFL.

“If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him) … to play for their Franchise — it would be a clear violation of the League’s Tampering Policy,” Irsay tweeted.

There have never been any hints whatsoever that the now 33-year-old Luck, who retired in 2019 after just six seasons, would want to strap on a helmet again. If he did decide to make a comeback, though, the Colts would still own his rights.

ESPN reported the Commanders had their eyes on the 2012 No. 1 overall pick last year and made an effort to see if he had any desire to come out of retirement. ESPN added in its report that it was unclear if the Commanders had direct contact with Luck.

Regardless, Irsay obviously doesn’t even want teams to think about Luck putting on another NFL jersey, especially if it’s not for the Colts. And with the Colts looking for a new franchise quarterback the last several seasons, the topic of Luck is still a sore subject for Irsay.