ESPN Believes These Two Draft Picks Are ‘Perfect’ Fits For Patriots

One NFL analyst believes the Patriots nailed their first two picks in the 2023 draft.

In an ESPN column published Tuesday morning, Matt Bowen spotlighted 16 of this year’s draftees who are “perfect fits” for the teams that selected them last weekend in Kansas City. One of them was Christian Gonzalez, a cornerback out of Oregon who was chosen by New England with the 17th overall pick.

“The Patriots major in single-high coverages, playing over 60% of coverage snaps with a post safety in the deep middle of the field last season,” Bowen wrote. “That’s an easy fit for Gonzalez, who has the coverage traits and speed to match in man-on-man and the fluid lower-body flexibility to play from an off-position in three-deep zone. Gonzalez can flip the hips and use his great backfield vision to get a jump on the ball here. His 6-foot-1 frame will also show up when he is asked to jam and sink in the Patriots’ two-deep shells.

“It’s just a really good fit — at a position of need — with Gonzalez in New England. He had four interceptions last season and should help in the department as a rookie.”

Another home run selection in the eyes of Bowen was defensive end Keion White, a Georgia Tech product who the Patriots snagged at No. 46.

“White’s versatility is a positive fit for a Patriots team that will use a variety of fronts on defense,” Bowen wrote. “Bill Belichick can play White at defensive end, widen him as a stand-up edge or loop the rookie off the traditional New England stunts to create ‘A’ gap pressure.

“Given White’s physical profile at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, we could also see the Patriots bump him inside in pass-rushing situations. Coming off a 7.5-sack season, he is a matchup option for one of the league’s most multiple defensive systems.”