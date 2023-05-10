Pistons’ Success In 2004 Could Give Celtics Motivation Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics find themselves in a win or go home situation in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers after falling flat in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

One play that stands out in the pummeling was when Sixers superstar Joel Embiid hustled back to prevent Celtics guard Jaylen Brown from hitting a wide-open layup.

"A play like that, it kinds of drains the energy from the crowd."



Joel Embiid on his emphatic chasedown block in the 4th quarter of Game 5 ?#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/LetMM6f4XO — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2023

The block seemed eerily familiar, but not in recent play. You would have to go back through the NBA archives to the 2004 Eastern Conference semifinals between the New Jersey Nets and Detroit Pistons.

Setting the scene, New Jersey had an 87-85 lead with only 11.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 5. Jason Kidd was at the free-throw line, but the 10-time NBA All-Star missed both. Detroit’s Clifford Robinson gobbled up the rebound and made the outlet pass to Chauncey Billups.

This is where the play becomes eerily familiar — out of nowhere, Richard Jefferson hustled up the court and prevented Billups from tying the game.

The Pistons were still able to tie the game, but ultimately fell to the Nets in triple overtime with New Jersey taking the 3-2 series lead. Sound familiar?