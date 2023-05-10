Lakers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

The Lakers can punch their ticket to the Western Conference finals Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Los Angeles is set to visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 5 of the teams’ West semifinal series. After the conference foes split the first two games of the best-of-seven set, the Lakers rattled off back-to-back wins to give themselves three chances at advancing to the penultimate round of the NBA playoffs.

Stephen Curry and company are a 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday night’s contest in the Bay Area. The total is set at 225.

Here’s how to watch Lakers-Warriors Game 5 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT