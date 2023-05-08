Ex-Patriot Tells Great Story About Practicing For Bill Belichick

If you’ve ever watched a Patriots training camp practice, you know that Bill Belichick spends a ton of time pacing around and twirling his whistle — and not much else.

But make no mistake: New England’s head coach is fully aware of everything that’s going on at all times.

Defensive back Logan Ryan, who spent four seasons with the Patriots, told some great Belichick stories during a Monday appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show. The 32-year-old included some humorous insight into what it’s like to be on the practice field while Belichick is nearby.

“I remember a couple stories of him twirling his whistle on the practice field and he’s just standing back there and you’re going through plays and he’s just sitting there very chill,” Ryan said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “Then he’ll blow the whistle and you look at him and he would correct the center for having the snap be a little off to the left. He would correct the left tackle for holding on the play or whatever. So I’m like, ‘OK cool, that’s on the offense.’ Then they’ll say, ‘Ryan, stop holding on the top of the route.’ I’m like, ‘Hold on, how do you see me? Do you have eyes on the back of your head, the side of your head?’

“He can correct players in live time on offense and defense. That’s where we saw the football savant, the genius of him come out. He simplified the game for you. I just remember being like, ‘This man can really coach every position.’ “

Belichick’s practice habits were noticeably different last season, with the defensive mastermind spending an atypically large amount of time overseeing the offense. At times during camp, it was fair to wonder whether Belichick was planning on handling offensive play-calling duties.

Obviously, that job wound up going to Matt Patricia. You don’t need another history lesson on how that went for the Patriots.