Here’s When NFL Will Reveal Details On Marquee Patriots Game

New England Patriots fans planning to book flights for the franchise’s first game in Germany will be able to safely do so in just a few days.

The NFL will unveil the dates and matchups for this season’s International Series games on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday night’s regular-season schedule release.

The Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs will be the designated “home” teams for games in Germany this season, while the Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will host games in London. A report last week from German outlet Bild indicated New England and Kansas City will face the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, respectively, in Frankfurt, but the NFL had yet to confirm those pairings as of Monday afternoon.

Other 2023 Patriots matchups could be revealed early, as well. The NFL also plans to announce its inaugural Black Friday game and the dates and times for “select individual games” on Wednesday, with another round of individual announcements coming Thursday morning ahead of the full primetime reveal.

Though NBC Sports’ Peter King on Monday reported the schedule release could be delayed, the league confirmed it will proceed as planned with an 8 p.m. ET special on NFL Network.

The Patriots’ home-game opponents this season are the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Saints. They’ll play eight games at Gillette Stadium and one “home” contest in Germany. Their road games will be at Buffalo, Miami, the New York Jets and Giants, the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers.