Joe Mazzulla Relayed Consistent Message To Celtics In Game 5

Joe Mazzulla’s message to the Celtics was pretty consistent throughout their do-or-die Game 5 matchup with the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday.

No, seriously, we mean consistent.

In the midst of the Celtics’ second win in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, Mazzulla continuously relayed the same few things to his squad. He wanted them to continue to make more plays than the Heat, while simultaneously being the more physical team.

“Let’s pick up right where we left off,” Mazzulla said prior to the win, per NBA-provided video. “Let’s understand that they’re going to try to deliver a punch, they’re not going to budge. They’re not going to budge. Stay in the fight, keep making play after play after play. We’re going to stick together and we know it starts with the physicality and connectivity. Stay together.

“Let’s make sure we’re the more physical team,” Mazzulla continued during the game. “We can’t get tired of delivering punches and making the harder plays. We’re making every harder play, and we can’t get tired of that. We have to keep making more plays than they do, every single time. Let’s go!”

In case he wasn’t clear about the Celtics needing to make more plays than the Heat, Mazzulla kept delivering the message after halftime.

“Can’t get tired of making the right play. We cannot get tired, that’s what they want,” Mazzulla said. “We can’t take our foot off the gas right now. We still gotta play. Stay in the fight. Stay in the fight.”