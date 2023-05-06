Joel Embiid Makes Clear Admission After Celtics Beat 76ers In Game 3

The Celtics bounced back from a Game 1 loss and now command a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-102, at Wells Fargo Center on Friday behind the performances of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, where they combined to score 50 points. Joel Embiid, who received his MVP trophy prior to tipoff, led his team in scoring with 30 points, but regression has hit James Harden hard after his career performance in Game 1.

Joe Mazzulla’s game plan against an Embiid-led squad has proven to be successful in the past two two games compared to the tactics used in Game 1 when the 76ers were without their MVP. Boston should expect a more desperate Philadelphia side, and it knows it needs to be flawless to even up the best-of-seven series.

“I think players have to show up,” Embiid told reporters postgame, per NBA TV video. “I got to do my job. Other guys, everybody knows their role. They have to do their job. Players have to show up. Obviously, you can make any adjustments you want, but if the players don’t execute and they don’t show up and we don’t make shots, that’s on us. … I got to be better. We all got to be better. We just haven’t been good enough the last few games. No sense of urgency. But it’s the small things. …”

Embiid later added the team needs to be “almost perfect” to win games.

All eyes will be on Doc Rivers to see what counter he has for the Celtics throwing multiple defenders at Embiid. Focus also will be on Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Harden. The 2017-18 MVP is 5-for-28 in the past two games since scoring 45 points. It’s the worst field-goal percentage in a two-game stretch his career, in which he’s attempted 20 or more field goals, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

If the Celtics defense falters and allows players other than Embiid to go off, that would give Philadelphia the hope to make it a longer series.