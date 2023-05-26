Kyrie Irving Offers Warning About Technology — While On His Smartphone

Nobody ever has any idea what Kyrie Irving is talking about — least of all himself.

The part-time NBA guard and full-time wannabe freethinker took to social media for one of his vapid soliloquies this week, meandering directionlessly on topics such as Ja Morant, his impending free agency and some other ideas he clearly only thought halfway through before changing the subject.

Perhaps the best bit, though, came when he lectured viewers about the dangers of technology.

“We need to normalize family time, taking off the veil of technology,” Irving said. “Stop letting technology control your (expletive) mind. Stop letting this (expletive) do that. Go out in the sun, ground yourself. Learn what peace and mind actually means and pray to God.”

For those keeping score at home, Irving was urging people to go outside and not to be reliant on technology — via a smartphone, while sitting indoors on what appeared to be a couch or a chair.

The former Boston Celtics guard better keep his phone handy this summer, though. His reported four-year, $136.5 million contract recently expired, and it’s unknown if a suitor will offer him a new deal approaching the roughly $36.5 million he reportedly made this season.