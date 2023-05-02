Lakers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online, On TV

The Lakers and Warriors haven't met in the playoffs since 1991

31 minutes ago

Two of the NBA’s three most recent champions will kick off a Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday.

The reigning champion Warriors are set to host the Lakers for Game 1 of the sides’ best-of-seven series. Golden State needed all seven games to knock off the Sacramento Kings in the first round, while it took Los Angeles six contests to eliminate the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry and company are a 5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for the series opener at Chase Center. The total is set at 227.

Here’s how to watch Lakers-Warriors Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, May 2 at 10 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT


