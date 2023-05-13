How Derrick White Felt About Change To Celtics Starting Lineup

The Celtics made a starting lineup change prior to Game 6, and it proved to be an effective strategy to contain the 76ers’ stars.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla inserted Robert Williams into the lineup and played Derrick White off the bench. The decision allowed Boston to better defend Joel Embiid and James Harden and also allowed it to get to a fast start over Philadelphia. The Sixers took advantage of the Celtics when Williams sat on the bench, but the lineup change was enough of a spark to set up Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter to be the hero and force a Game 7.

Williams and Malcolm Brogdon played more minutes than White at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, but the 28-year-old knew what the task at hand was for Boston.

?I’ve always been that it’s all about the team,” White told reporters Saturday, per The Athletic’s Jay King. “It’s not about me.”

White played a series-low 19 minutes, but he was efficient with his time on the court, shooting 3-for-5 from behind the arc. The sixth-year guard was “all for” Mazzulla’s lineup decision, and it provided comfort for the entire team.

“Last year, we started that lineup with Rob and it worked out well for us,” Smart told reporters, per King. “We just wanted to get back to what we know. Everybody was comfortable with it. Everybody understood their assignments, and it made things a little bit easier for us.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers will have to figure out a counter to Boston’s double-big lineup, and the Celtics will need their stars at their sharpest through all four quarters in order to win Game 7 at TD Garden. Tipoff for the win-or-go-home matchup is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET.