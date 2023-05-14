Stephen A. Smith Shares Doc Rivers Take Before 76ers-Celtics Game 7

A pair of head coaches with NBA Finals experience were fired after their respective teams were bounced early from the 2023 playoffs.

Could Doc Rivers soon suffer the same fate?

If you ask Stephen A. Smith, it’s a possibility as Rivers’ 76ers head into an Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7 matchup with the Boston Celtics. While the “First Take” co-host believes Rivers should keep his job regardless of how Philadelphia fares Sunday at TD Garden, he understands the Sixers could consider major changes if they fall short of the conference finals once again.

“Listen, Doc Rivers is a hell of a coach. I think win, lose or draw Doc Rivers deserves to stay on as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. I think he’s an outstanding coach. He’s a Hall of Famer as I’m concerned. I love Doc Rivers,” Smith said Friday. “…If it’s me and I’m owning the Philadelphia 76ers, I’m not letting go of Doc Rivers. I know the man’s a hell of a coach. I’m holding on to that brother, but I don’t know if they’re going to make that decision. I wouldn’t be surprised if they looked at everybody. You gotta win Game 7 is basically what this comes down to. If you’re the Philadelphia 76ers, you gotta go back to Boston and you gotta replicate what you did in Game 5 not just to save your season, but possibly to save your job.”

The 76ers secured their most regular-season wins since the 2000-01 campaign this season. However, if Philadelphia falls to Boston in Game 7, it would mark the third straight season in which the Sixers were bounced in the conference semis. At that point, Philly might consider bringing on a new coach with hopes of getting over the hump.

But on the flip side, Rivers could significantly strengthen his job security with a Game 7 win in his old stomping grounds.